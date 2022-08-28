Dimples Romana Is One Proud Momma As Callie Takes Her First Solo Flight As A Pilot

Dimples Romana was over the moon as her daughter, Callie Ahmee took her first solo flight as a pilot!

In an Instagram post on August 26, Dimples made a special video that showed the highlights of Callie's first solo flight. The actress wrote, "To say I'm a proud momma is a total understatement for today's family milestone as our dear student pilot, Christina Amanda Lauren Romana-Ahmee just flew the plane ON HER OWN for the first time today!"

Dimples added, "What a ROCKSTAR you are, Callie! Such a joy seeing you come into your own. We're all here for you kid! Fly high!"

The Viral Scandal actress continued, "Thank God for children who value family, hard work, dreams, and taking lots and lots of leaps of faith! Sometimes, I wonder what dad and I ever do right to deserve such a gem like you, my Ate @callieahmee."

Ending her post, Dimples wrote, "Keep inspiring the youth and young women like you to never stop pursuing their dreams and staying true to who they are, no matter what! True queen, my baby girl!"

Meanwhile, Callie, who shared photos and videos from her first solo flight, dedicated the flight to Dimples and her husband, Boyet Ahmee.

Callie has been living in Australia since March 2022 as she is earning her wings to become a pilot. Dimples, who sent off her daughter, wrote an emotional Instagram post where she said, "Today, anak, I give you love that sets you free; a kind of love that lets you be."

