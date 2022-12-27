OMG, Did Heart Evangelista Just *Shut Down* Breakup Rumors With Chiz Escudero?

After months of speculations surrounding Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero's alleged breakup, the actress took social media into a frenzy when she tagged her husband in a recent Instagram post.

In the video, she's seen walking the streets of Paris in a black-and-white OOTD. "Living between 2 worlds, Paris and Manila [...] Walking around Paris before heading home for New Year," she captioned her post. "P.S. See you soon @escuderochiz."

Netizens flooded Heart's comments section with supportive messages for the two. "Pinagalaw na ni ninang ang baso! Team keso at puso tayo," says one Instgram user. "OMG you made us all so happy with the 'PS'! Thank God," says another.

Heart and Chiz made headlines this year after the former published a vlog in September where she revealed that she was going through "a lot of personal stuff," which netizens speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Chiz.

