Hyun Bin *Almost* Missed The Birth Of His Son And Here's Why

ICYMI, Son Ye Jin recently gave birth to her first child and first time dad Hyun Bin *almost* missed the birth!

On November 27, the actress' agency, MSteam Entertainment, announced that Son Ye Jin gave birth to a baby boy.

They shared, "Son Ye Jin gave birth to her son and both the mother and child are healthy.”

Earlier reports stated that Hyun Bin missed the birth of his son because he was filming for his upcoming movie Harbin in Mongolia. Msteam Entertainment added that Son Ye Jin also gave birth earlier than anticipated as the baby was originally due in December.

Responding to the reports, Hyun Bin's agency, VAST Entertainment, told Korean news outlets: "Hyun Bin returned to Korea after filming Harbin in Mongolia on the 26th and stayed by Son Ye Jin's side when she gave birth."

In 2021, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin confirmed that they had been dating for a year after their hit romance drama Crash Landing On You ended in 2020. They got married on March 2022 and announced they were expecting a child three months later.

