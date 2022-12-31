It's Confirmed: IU And Lee Jong Suk Are *Officially* Dating

On December 31, South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that Hallyu stars Lee Jong Suk and IU have been dating for four months, stating that the two were spotted on a vacation in Nagoya, Japan, where the Hallyu stars were allegedly staying at a luxury resort. The initial report also included photos of the two at the airport.

Just hours after, the actor's agency has *officially* confirmed the news.

"Hello. This is HighZium Studio.

This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk.

Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship.

Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship.

Thank you."

Jong Suk recently starred in the K-drama Big Mouth, while IU played the iconic role of Hae Soo in the hit 2016 series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Congratulations to the couple!

