Joshua Garcia Is Still *Open* To Working With Julia Barretto: 'Siya yung unang pumapasok sa isip ko'

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto may no longer be together, but that doesn't mean there's zero possibility of them working as a tandem again.

Speaking to reporters recently, Joshua said that he's actually still ~open~ to working with his ex-flame again.

"Kung meron man, siya 'yung unang pumapasok sa isip ko ngayon," Joshua confirmed.

In fact, Joshua told PEP that there was a project offered to him, but the staff was still looking for someone to be his leading lady. Joshua instantly thought of Julia.

"Sabi ko sa mga bossing namin, kasi parang 'Okay, secret lang natin ito, may project na hinahain sa akin and they can’t find a partner for me."

"And then, unang pumasok sa isip ko na bagay dun sa karakter si Julia, pero 'yung usapan, hindi ko alam kung anong nangyayari, pero sana, payagan ng management si Julia."

Julia and Joshua started dating in 2017 and broke up in 2019. They last worked together in 2021, appearing in Moira Dela Torre's music video for her song "Paubaya."

Joshua—who was recently linked to vlogger Bella Racelis—has been busy for the past year, working on projects such as Darna, the upcoming series Unbreak My Heart, and the movie Ang mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan. For now, he says he's happy with his career and is working on himself.

