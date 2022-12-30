5 Upcoming K-Drama *Pairings* We’re Excited To Watch In 2023

Let’s be totally honest: 2022 has been *amazing* for K-drama fans, especially since we’ve been ~blessed~ with so many outstanding shows across all genres and we got to see talented actors take center stage in their respective dramas. It only gets better, though! 2023 will offer more series to look forward to and *brand new* love teams that will make us feel kilig!

Curious? Here are all the K-drama pairings we’re excited to watch in 2023!

5 K-Drama Love Teams To Watch In 2023

1. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong (which is the old name of Seoul), Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) meets resident badass Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), who arrives in the city to find her mother after she went missing 10 years ago.

While we still don’t know much about Seo Joon’s and So Hee’s characters, we just *know* we’re going to love this thriller drama given their outstanding talent. Oh, and have we mentioned that Wi Ha Joon will be part of the series, too? Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere in the first half of 2023!

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/bn_sj2013, xeesoxee

2. YoonA and Lee Jun Ho in King the Land

Two idols-turned-actors are about to make us swoon next year because 2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be headlining King the Land, which centers on a chaebol heir named Goo Won (Junho) who meets happy-go-lucky Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA). Their characters may be the *exact* opposites of each other, but who knows, maybe love will find them still! ;)

Watch now

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/yoona__lim, le2jh

3. Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in Ask the Stars

Buckle up because you’re in for a romantic ride with Ask the Stars, a 2023 rom-com that where an astronaut and a tourist fall in love with each other at a space station. Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin will be joined by Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, and Kim Joo Heon.

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/actorleeminho, rovvxhyo

4. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears

If you loved Crash Landing on You, you should definitely check out Queen of Tears, an upcoming drama from the same writer. It stars Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo, a legal director of a conglomerate, and Kim Ji Won as his wife Hong Hae In.

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/soohyun_k216, geewonii

5. Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2



You guys, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung are confirmed to be joining the cast of Arthdal Chronicles’ second season! According to a report by Soompi, “Lee Joon Gi will be playing the adult version of Eun Seom, the ruler of the East, while Shin Se Kyung will play Tan Ya, the successor to the Wahan clan.” We’re so excited!

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/actor_jg, sjkuksee

