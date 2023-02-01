Here Are 6 Shows Starring Song Joong Ki's *Wife* Katy Louise Saunders

Wedding bells have rung for K-drama favorite Song Joong Ki, with his leading lady IRL now introduced: Italy-based British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

A month after their relationship was made public, the Reborn Rich actor confirmed their nuptials in a statement addressed to his fan cafe. Since the official confirmation, Hallyu fans were quick to get the 101 on Joong Ki’s new missus, who actually boasts a filmography of her own!

Curious to see Katy in action? Here are some films and series to watch starring Katy Louise Saunders.

6 Shows Starring Katy Louise Saunders

1. Welcome Home (2018)

In the Hollywood thriller, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski play Bryan and Cassie, a couple who flee on a seemingly romantic trip to Umbria, Italy to repair their relationship woes. But little do they know, greater trouble awaits them in the Italian city, when their neighbors Frederico and Eduardo eye them as their next victims. Katy plays Alessandra, a friend of Frederico who lures Bryan.

Also starring: Emily Ratajkowski, Aaron Paul, Riccardo Scamarcio, Francesco Acquaroli

2. Third Person (2013)

The interlocking romances of three couples unfold in Third Person, with the world’s most iconic cities–Rome, Paris, and New York–serving as their backdrop. The star-studded cast sees Liam Neeson’s Michael having a ~*tempestuous*~ affair with a young journalist named Anna (Olivia Wilde) in Paris, as the shady lifestyle of Adrien Brody’s Scott, an American businessman, gets redemption with Monika (Moran Atias), an Italian woman about to reunited with her young daughter.

Meanwhile in the Big Apple, former soap opera actress Julia (Mila Kunis) gets tied into a custody battle for her young son with famous New York artist Rick (James Franco). Her lawyer Theresa (Maria Bello) has secured what might be her final chance to turn the court in her favor. Spot the appearance of Katy’s Gina, who plays a staff member alongside Mila’s character!

Also starring: Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, Adrien Brody, Olivia Wilde, Kim Basinger, James Franco

3. Follow Your Dreams (2011)

Katy takes centerstage in her starring role as 22-year-old Giorgia, an aspiring dancer making ends meet for the sake of her family. In between her duty as a TV station’s cleaning crew member, she pursues her calling in performing arts, practicing at her best friend’s dance school. Sparks fly when she encounters Lorenzo (Robert Farnesi), the producer of the famous talent variety show "Follow Your Dreams."

Also starring: Robert Farnesi, Giuliana de Sio, Linda Messerklinger, Sara D’Amario, Emanuele Bosi

4. Los Borgia (2006)

The period film takes audiences to 15th-century Italy and cunning schemer Rodrigo Borgia, who later becomes the now-known Pope Alexander VI. While working himself up to the papal seat with power in his mind, his reign follows a wake of terror that echoes to his four children, the most important pawns in the game. Here, Katy bagged a Student Jury award at the Toulouse Cinespaña for her portrayal of Italian noblewoman Giula Farnese, the sister of Pope Paul III who becomes Pope Alexander VI’s future mistress.

Also starring: Lluís Homar, Sergio Peris-Menchata, María Valverde, Sergio Múñiz, Eloy Azorín

5. Law and Order (2004)

The American police drama series has been a staple in TV schedules since 1990, with several A-listers getting their start in the show. Katy is no exception, having starred in a 2004 episode of the show. In Coming Down Hard, Katy takes on the role of Naomi, one character in the legal issues surrounding a campus when two student suicides are linked to a university drug study. A series of investigations leads to a shock, when its adverse side-effects might have been intentionally covered up.

Also starring: Dennis Farina, Jesse L. Martin, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston

6. The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

In the beloved 2003 Disney flick, Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire has finally graduated junior high. Before she hits the big leagues in her next phase in life (a.k.a. high school), she flies to Rome, Italy for a class field trip bound to become an adventure. A chance meeting with local popstar Paolo (Yani Gellman) saw that twist a fate, when he recruits Lizzie for an odd job–to fill in the shoes of her unlikely doppelganger, Italian singing sensation Isabella.

During one scene, Katy is spotted as one of the girls Lizzie’s best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg) approaches, after he spots them holding a magazine with her photo mistaken for Isabella's. The rest is Lizzie history!

Also starring: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas

