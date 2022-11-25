Confirmed: Former K-Pop Idol Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape And Another Sex Crime

Trigger Warning: Rape and sexual assault.

Former K-pop idol Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The news comes after more than a year since the Chinese-Canadian actor-singer was arrested on suspicion of raping multiple women, including student Du Meizhu, who revealed that Kris Wu inivted underage girls to parties, enticed them to drink alcohol, and raped them.

According to a report by BBC, Beijing's Chaoyang district court found Kris Wu guilty of raping three women at his home from November to December 2020. For this crime, Kris Wu or Wu Yifan will be serving 11 years in jail.

The court also sentenced him to one year and 10 months in prison for "gathering people to commit promiscuous activities."

After finishing his sentence, the court said Kris Wu will be deported to Canada.

Aside from the 13-year sentence for his sex crimes, he was also ordered to pay 600 million yuan for tax-related offences.

Kris Wu was a member of the K-pop boy group EXO. He left the group in 2014 and started his solo music and acting activities in China and Hollywood.

