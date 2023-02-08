OMG, Lee Seung Gi And Lee Da In Are *Officially* Getting Married

It was in 2021 when news of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's ~rumored romance~ started being the talk of the town, but the two quickly cleared up all the speculations when the actress' agency, 9Ato Entertainment, revealed that the two started seeing each other when they grew closer through their love for golf (aww!).

More than a year later, the couple just announced their upcoming marriage!

On February 7, Seung Gi shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram account, which was translated in a report by Soompi.

"Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi.

It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year.

Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.

I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.

I proposed, and she accepted.

We are holding our wedding on April 7.

Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.

She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever.

I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.

I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others.

Thank you."

Congratulations, you two!