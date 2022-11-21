Lee Seung Gi Has Reportedly Not Been Paid *At All* During His Entire 18-Year Music Career

Despite a successful 18-year music career, Lee Seung Gi has reportedly not been paid by his agency, Hook Entertainment, for all his album sales since his debut.

On November 21, Korean news outlet Dispatch revealed transaction documents from Hook Entertainment showing that the agency received 9.6 billion won from Lee Seung Gi's music distributors.

However, not one cent of this amount has been paid to the singer-actor since 2004.

According to Dispatch, Lee Seung Gi should have gotten at least 5.8 billion won based on his contract with the agency.

The shocking news comes at the heels of reports that Hook Entertainment's building was searched and seized by the police as the company is being investigated for possible embezzlement by the agency's executives.

ICYDK, on November 18, Lee Seung Gi requested Hook to disclose the details of his earnings. Dispatch reports that Lee Seung Gi became suspicious of the agency after mistakenly receiving a message showing that Hook Entertainment will be receiving 33 million for the sales of his 2020 album The Project. For years, Lee Seung Gi thought that he was a "minus singer," a singer who is not able to rake in profit for his album sales.

Based on text messages acquired by the news company, a director from the agency has also been instructing Lee Seung Gi to pay for his own meal once a day and to not spend too much using the company card.

Aside from his K-drama appearances, Lee Seung Gi became popular for his hit songs "Because You're My Woman," "Will You Marry Me," "Return," and "Time for Love."

