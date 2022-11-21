Omo, Liza Soberano Just Met BLACKPINK’s Jennie And They Both Look ~Gorgeous~

There’s something so precious about seeing your favorite celebrity gush over her own idol! Case in point: our Hollywood girl Liza Soberano recently rubbed elbows with her K-pop bias Jennie of BLACKPINK during their recently-concluded concert in LA, and our hearts can’t take it!

“I’m the happiest girl @jenniebyrubyjane,” the actress wrote on Instagram, captioning a carousel of a photo and video clip with the famed rapper of the hit Korean girl group. In the comments section, Liza’s fellow celebs—including Anne Curtis and Martine Cajucom-Ho—couldn’t resist raving about the adorable moment!

While this is the first public snap of the two stars, Liza has long been known as a certified Blink, and has watched the group’s concert in the Philippines twice already! Her ~fangirling~ extends to her YouTube channel, as she even did a reaction video to one of Blackpink’s music video "Ice Cream," which is a collab with her other idol Selena Gomez. Cute!

We can’t imagine the kilig, Liza! We’re happy for you.