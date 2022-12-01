Oh No! Mikee Quintos Got *Stranded* In Korea After She Lost Her Passport

Going on vacation is certainly a no-brainer when one wants to relieve stress, but sometimes, we can’t avoid travel mishaps that can turn the supposedly enjoyable trip into a *stressful* situation. Such was the case for Kapuso actress Mikee Quintos, who found herself stranded in South Korea after losing her passport.

ICYMI, the 24-year-old shared snippets of her trip to Seoul where she visited the famous HYBE Museum, Namsan Tower, and Gyeongbokgung Palace. In a recent vlog, however, Mikee revealed that she actually *lost* her passport right when she was supposed to fly back to Manila, which made her miss her taping the next day.

“Nawawala ang passport ko. Lumipad na yung plane, naiwan na ako,” she says. “Pag-akyat ko ng room, nililinis na yung kwarto at wala na lahat ng gamit ko, so hindi ko na na-check yung passport ko.”

The actress detailed her experience and even shared helpful tips on how you can get a new passport if you find yourself in the same situation. “One of the requirements for getting a new passport in the Philippine embassy is a police report. Nagpunta muna kami ng police kasi kailangan ng police report, na kailangan naka-translate in English,” she shares.

“If nawala niyo passport niyo, diretso kayo sa police muna. Sa tabi ng Philippine embassy, may nagta-translate so ipi-print nila yun for you. Doon din kami nagpa-photocopy ng IDs ko, doon din kami nagpa-print ng soft copy ng passport ko na nawala.”

Thankfully, Mikee’s friends stayed with her throughout the process. “Naayos namin ang pag-book ng ticket dahil kailangan din yung ticket pabalik sa Pilipinas para ma-approve ang kailangang documents. I hope nakita niyo na napaka-maling [mawalan ng] passport, so don’t make the same mistake,” says the actress. “We’re really hoping na makauwi kami soon.”

