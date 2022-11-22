Former 'PBB' Housemate Pamu Pamorada Announces Her Pregnancy

It's an exciting time in Pamu Pamorada's life: She's going to become a mother!

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate shared the happy news on social media on November 21, Monday.

"2 Good 2 Be True, proposal, and then motherhood," Pamu wrote in an IG post, which featured a video of her and her fiancé Mitchell Hapin enjoying a day at the beach before showing sonogram photos. Her post also included a snap of Mitchell planting a kiss on her belly and another, a close-up of their baby's ultrasound scans.

"2022 is nothing but the best year," Pamu added. "Hello, Bean, see you soon."

Pamu also noted in her post that her wedding with Mitchell will happen soon.

Celebs such as Maymay Entrata, Kathryn Bernardo, Janella Salvador, Loisa Andalio, and Joshua Garcia liked Pamu's post. Arlene Muhlach, Gelli de Belen, and MJ Lastimosa also shared their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Congrats, Pamu and Mitchell!

