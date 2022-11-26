OMG! This Pinay OFW In Qatar Actually *Met* BTS' Jungkook

For any K-pop fan, it's a definite dream come true to have the uber-rare opportunity to meet, let alone have a photo with their idols.

Filipina OFW Fherlyn Estrella recently fulfilled that very dream, and with no less but with BTS' Jungkook himself. OMG.

Jungkook recently performed his song "Dreamers" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Fherlyn happened to be working at a restaurant where Jungkook ate that evening.

"Actually, we weren't expecting them na kumain po sa resto namin since pa-close na rin po kami, and sakto po nasa reception area ako pagpasok niya so pagdaan niya sa harap ko, na-recognize ko agad siya," Fherlyn told GMA News.

"Hindi rin po ako makalapit sa table nila kasi sobrang nahihiya at kinakabahan ako pero sabi naman po ng mga colleague ko na nag-serve sa table nila, sobra-sobrang napakabait raw po at magalang."

Apart from a selfie with Fherlyn, Jungkook even filmed a video with her on her phone! The photo and video have since been making the rounds online. Proof that dreams do come true!

Watch the GMA News report here:

