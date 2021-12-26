Sandara Park Says Her Christmas Wish Is To Perform Again In The Philippines

No matter how popular Sandara Park has gotten in South Korea and all over the world, it's always touching how she never forgets about her roots in the Philippines. She's tweeted in Filipino about the weather in Korea, vlogged about eating and shopping in a Filipino market, and even brought Choc-nut as a snack during Paris Fashion Week!

Recently, the K-pop star and actress took to Twitter to share just how much she misses the Philippines.

"Two years na ako hindi nakapunta sa Philippines," she wrote in her tweet. "Kailan ba last show ko sa Philippines?! Parang 'di ko na naaalala."

"Ang Christmas wish ko is to go back to [the] Philippines and be onstage again with you guys."

Aww. It looks like the last time Sandara was in the country was in 2019, when she celebrated her 35th birthday in Bohol. She even reunited with her Star Circle Quest (SCQ) co-finalists Joross Gamboa and Raphael Martinez. ICYDK, SCQ is a talent search program that Sandara joined in 2004 before starting a career in showbiz and becoming a member of 2NE1.