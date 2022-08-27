Sandara Park Reveals Her Favorite Korean Food As She Recovers From COVID-19

Sandara Park is currently recovering as the singer recently contracted COVID-19. The K-pop superstar, who's lovingly referred to by her Pinoy fans as "Pambansang Krung-krung," revealed in a Twitter post on August 24 that an article was published that reported her condition.

Korean news outlet YTN first reported about her condition, and it looks like Sandara did not want to make a big fuss out of it. In a translated tweet, Sandara wrote, "I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out. I'm so sorry that all of this week’s schedule was delayed."

Sandara also shared the symptoms she's been experiencing: "Don't worry guys, I was a little sick with body aches and chills only on the first day, now only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange… It will recover!"

The singer also added that she now has to take medicine and must eat three meals a day so that she "eat better than usual."

Speaking about food, Sandara's follow-up tweet reads, "My friends told me that I had to eat well, so I told my mom that it was good for immunity, so I made a variety of miso soup with bean sprouts and side dishes I liked and sent them to me."

The former 2NE1 member also shared that it was her sisters who delivered her homecooked meals, aww!

Last month, Sandara was recently in the Philippines where she made a ~surprise~ appearance at the K-Pop Masterz In Manila concert held on July 29 where GOT7's Bambam suddenly called Sandara to the stage and asked her to address the audience during the concert.

