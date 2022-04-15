OMG, SEVENTEEN Drops First Ever All-English Single 'Darl+ing'

SEVENTEEN is back with a new song and much to the delight of their global fans, it's all in English!

The popular K-pop boy group just dropped the music video for "Darl+ing", their first ever song recorded entirely in English. "Darl+ing" is a pre-release digital single which will be included in the group's upcoming full-length album dropping in May.

Vocal team leader Woozi, along with labelmate Bumzu, participated in composing and writing the lyrics of the song.

In an interview with Billboard, SEVENTEEN member Joshua revealed that the track is meant to serve as a thank you to their super supportive fans: "We always wanted to thank our global CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom name) for all the love that they send to us and loving our songs even though they don’t understand Korean. We are hoping that this album will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we’re thankful for their love and support."

The group's upcoming yet-to-be-named album will be their first studio album since An Ode released in 2019.

SEVENTEEN is a multinational 13-member boy group under PLEDIS Entertainment. They debuted in 2015 with the mini album 17 Carat and its title track "Adore U."