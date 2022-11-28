OMG, So Ji Sub And Wife Jo Eun Jung Were *Spotted* Together For The First Time Since Getting Married

Married couple So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung were finally spotted together in public!

On November 27, Korean abstract painter Paek Seo Bo posted a series of photos with the couple on Instagram.

According to the 91-year-old master painter, So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung signed up for a docent or guided tour of his private art exhibition space.

Park Seo Bo shared in his caption: "Every Wednesday and Friday, I open my private exhibition space to the public. We are running a docent program with 10 people who want to listen to explanations and preventing crowds as well."

He added, "The reservation system opens at noon on the 1st of every month and it seems to be quite popular since it is sold out as soon as it is opened. Not long ago, actor So Ji Sub came. His wife made a reservation and came along. The people who watched it that day must have felt like winning the lottery. I also saw and met famous celebrities."

In one photo, the couple were seen standing side by side, with Eun Jung placing a hand on Ji Sub's arm.

So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung were revealed to be dating in 2019 after ~meeting~ a year prior when then-TV reporter Eun Jung interviewed Ji Sub for the program E-news Exclusive. The two got married in 2020.

