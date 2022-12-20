OMG, Song Hye Kyo Was Slapped *So Hard* In Her New Netflix K-Drama That Her Mind Went Blank

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has more than 20 years of acting experience where she transformed into an aspiring scriptwriter, a visually impaired heiress, a cardiothoracic surgeon, a design team leader, and many more. You can say that she has been there and has done that, but she's showing no signs of stopping—in fact, the Hallyu queen is ready to dip her toes in a new genre! This month, she's back on the small screen in her first thriller and there's actually a scene in the series that made her speechless.

Hye Kyo is starring in The Glory, a Netflix Original K-drama that shows how brutal school violence can be. She plays Moon Dong Eun, an elementary school teacher who has thoroughly plotted her revenge on her bullies. Dong Eun initially wanted to become an architect in high school but she had to drop out because of the torture she experienced. The Glory marks Hye Kyo's second project with Descendants Of The Sun writer Kim Eun Seok.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

K-loka by Cosmopolitan Philippines covered The Glory's press conference on December 20 where we discovered *interesting* facts about the K-drama. First, the 16-episode series is divided into two parts—part 1 is coming this December 30, while part 2 will air on March 2023. Second, Hye Kyo's most memorable scene in The Glory was when she was slapped hard by Im Ji Yeon (who portrays one of her bullies, Park Yeon Jin) and her mind went blank!

Watch now

"I vividly remember the scene where I got slapped by Ji Yeon. It was actually where I slapped her as well. It wasn't an easy scene. The director wanted us to do it at once, so although I've been working in this industry for a long time, I never got slapped properly before. It really was a proper slap. When she slapped me, my mind went blank. Nothing came to my mind at that moment. I even forgot my lines, I couldn't remember what I had to say next," Hye Kyo revealed.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

She further added that filming had to stop at that time so that she and Ji Yeon can take a rest. "During that break, I went to see myself in the mirror, and there was a hand mark on my face in red. It was the same for Ji Yeon. We couldn't carry on with our shooting right away, so we applied an ice pack to the red marks for a while. We were able to shoot again once we were done with soothing our skin." WHOA!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

IDK about you but we can't wait for December 30 and watch part 1 of The Glory on Netflix!

MORE SONG HYE KYO STORIES:

BRB, Screaming: Lee Min Ho Finally *Interacted* With His Celebrity Crush Song Hye Kyo

7 Life Lessons We Learned From 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Song Hye Kyo's PH Fan Club Celebrated Her Much-Awaited K-Drama Comeback And It's So *Extra*