The Song Triplets From 'The Return Of Superman' Are All Grown Up! Here's What They Look Like Now

South Korean actor Song Il Gook updated fans about his triplets, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse, and our The Return Of Superman hearts are so happy!

The actor appeared as a guest on the November 16 episode of Radio Star where he revealed just how much the boys have grown up.

He shared, "They're in fourth grade of elementary school now. They wear 265 mm shoes and are around 160 cm tall."

He then shared that the triplets do not have phones and are instead using walkie-talkies to communicate with one another. When asked if he plans to buy the boys phones soon, Song Il Gook said, "Every time they go out to play, they always take a walkie-talkie. The three of them are friends so they get along well with each other. I don't seem to feel the need to buy them phones yet."

Song Il Gook also revealed that Daehan currently has a girlfriend and is *obsessed* with anything about the military.

Minguk and Manse, on the other hand, are still as playful as ever. Il Gook shared a funny story, saying, "Minguk tells me that I have lots of gray hair. I tell him that it's because they don't listen to me. Then, he's like, 'Oh, that's why grandma has so much gray hair."

He added, "Manse's a troublemaker. He is curious about everything. I think he took after me."

Daehan, Minguk, and Manse were born in 2012. They appeared in the variety show The Return Of Superman from 2014 to 2016.

