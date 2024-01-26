Ukrainian-Born Model Sparks Debate After Being Crowned Miss Japan

Racism is a topic yet to be widely discussed in the pageantry world, prompting debate on whether a person’s DNA is a signifier of one’s eligibility to represent a country in the international beauty stage.

Case in point: Ukrainian-born model Carolina Shiino is currently the talk of the town after being crowned Miss Japan in the recently concluded Miss Japan Grand Prix 2024 held in Shinjuku, Tokyo. She is the first naturalized Japanese citizen to win the title.

In her speech, she was visibly emotional, expressing her gratitude for her victory: "There have been racial barriers, and it has been challenging to be accepted as Japanese."

Her victory ignited the debate on the definition of a person’s identity, with some netizens questioning the “nationality” of Carolina.

Organizer Ai Wada cleared the air and defended the judges' decision, expressing "full confidence" in Carolina's win. They highlighted Shiino's proficiency in Japanese, saying, "She is more Japanese than we are." Carolina, who gained Japanese nationality in 2023, had previously shared on Instagram that despite her appearance, her mind had "become Japanese" through growing up in the country.

Now 26 years old, the 5"7 model was born to a Ukranian family. Her life took a turn when her mother remarried a Japanese man shortly after her birth. This significant event prompted the family's relocation to Japan in 2003, marking Carolina's arrival in the country at the age of five. She has called Nagoya, Japan her home for the past two decades.