Victor Consunji Is 'Living His Best Life' Amid Cheating Accusations By Maggie Wilson

Amid cheating accusations made by his estranged wife Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji was spotted vacationing in Amanpulo with his alleged "other woman" named Rachel Carrasco. Photos of the two (together with their friends) were posted on Rachel's Instagram stories last Sunday, August 14.

Instagram/rachelcarrasco

Instagram/rachelcarrasco

Continue reading below ↓

There were photos of them spending time on a yacht, driving golf carts, and putting up a bonfire.

Instagram/rachelcarrasco

Instagram/rachelcarrasco

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Instagram/rachelcarrasco

On his own Instagram stories, Victor also posted a photo of the beach with the hashtags "#LivingMyBestLife," "#RestingBeachFace," and "#iykyk" in the caption.

Instagram/victorconsunji

Continue reading below ↓

Just recently, the business tycoon made headlines when his estranged wife posted a series of photos revealing his alleged "affair". The former beauty queen also shared messages from netizens coming forward about spotting Victor with another woman years before they separated.

The two announced their split in September 2021.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Maggie Wilson Denies Cheating On Ex-Husband Victor Consunji With Business Partner Tim Connor

Maggie Wilson Spills The Beans About Victor Consunji's Alleged ~Other Woman~

Maggie Wilson Reveals Posts From Netizens Coming Forward About Victor Consunji’s Alleged 'Affair'