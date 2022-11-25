Sunmi And The Rose To Join James Reid, Ben&Ben, And More For A Music Festival In Cebu

Korean artists are coming to Cebu in January just in time for Sinulog and we're so excited!

On November 25, record label Careless revealed the artist lineup for their upcoming music celebration,Wavy Baby Music Festival.

"Careless is proud to present the line-up for the Wavy Baby Music Festival. Sinulog, we comin’ for you!" they posted on social media.

Korean pop-rock band The Rose and former Wonder Girls member and now soloist Sunmi are joining in on the fun happening on January 13-14, 2023, at the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Other international performers include American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$, American singer Destiny Rogers, DJ Yultron, and Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders.

They will be joined by Filipino talents Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Urbandub, Franco, SOS, street dance group A-Team, and solo artists James Reid, Massiah, Issa, August Wahh, Lesha, and Jolianne. Cebu-based artists The Sundown, Mandaue Nights, Sepia Times, Three Legged Men, and Wonggoys are also getting the spotlight in this one-of-a-kind music festival.

Ticketing information and "more surprises" are expected to be announced *soon*.

"We still have a few more surprises for you—so stay tuned! Tickets [are] going live ASAP. Limited special pre-sale tickets will be available to @mayaiseverything users this weekend!" Careless announced.

