6 K-Dramas To Watch If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Glory’ Star Yeom Hye Ran

If there’s one K-drama that left us on the edge of our seats, on top of the list is probably the revenge series The Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, and a roster of talented actors that left us wanting more.

One actress who continues to wow us with her riveting performance is Yeom Hye Ran, who played Kang Hyeon Nam in The Glory, a housemaid for Moon Dong Eun’s (Hye Kyo) former bully who helps her carry out her elaborate revenge plan in exchange for the killing of Hyeon Nam’s abusive husband.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, it’s probably not the first time you’ve seen Hye Ran’s acting chops on screen. Curious to see more of the veteran actress? Ahead, we give you a rundown of 6 K-dramas you can watch!

6 K-Dramas Starring Veteran Actress Yeom Hye Ran

1. Goblin (2016)

Who else is in it: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yoo Sung Jae

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’ve been a Hallyu fan for quite a while now, you may have heard of the hit 2016 K-drama Goblin (which was such a success in the Philippines, btw!). It centers on Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a military general from the Goryeo Dynasty who was cursed to stay immortal. He meets a bubbly high school student named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), and together, they discover that they didn’t *just* meet by chance.

Hye Ran plays Eun Tak’s aunt, Ji Yeon Suk.

Goblin (Official Trailer)

2. Prison Playbook (2017)

Who else is in it: Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Lim Hwa Young

If you’re looking for a unique drama set in correctional facilities, Prison Playbook is the one for you! It revolves around the complicated lives of convicts, their families, and even the police officers working in prison. The plot mainly focuses on Kim Je Hyuk (Hae Soo), a man who was convicted after saving his sister from being a victim of sexual assault.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Hye Ran plays the rich mom of a chaebol and drug user, Yoo Han Yang.

tvN - Prison Playbook Trailer

3. The Most Beautiful Goodbye (2017)

Who else is in it: Won Mi Kyung, Choi Ji Woo, Yoo Dong Geun, Kim Young Ok, Choi Min Ho

Ready your box of tissues because when you watch the 2017 drama The Most Beautiful Goodbye, there *will* be tears! The TV series centers on Kim In Hee (Mi Kyung), a self-sacrificing mother who spent all her life working to provide for her *ungrateful* family. When she gets diagnosed with terminal cancer, her family is brought together for the first time as they take care of her during the last days of her life.

Hye Ran plays In Hee’s sister-in-law, Shin Yang Soon.

The Most Beautiful Goodbye ?? ??? ?? ???, ???... 171209 EP.1

4. Lawless Lawyer (2018)

Who else is in it: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young, Choi Min Soo

When he was little, Bong Sang Pil (Lee Joon Gi) witnessed his mother get killed by one of the most respected judges in the city of Ginsung, Cha Moon Sook (Lee Hye Young). Now an attorney, he seeks revenge 18 years later when he decides to move back to his childhood hometown and establishes his very own law firm.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hye Ran breathes life into the character of Nam Soon Ja, aka Judge Moon Sook’s assistant and right-hand woman.

Lawless Lawyer (?? ???) Trailer #1 | Available 12 hours after Korea!

5. When The Camellia Blooms (2019)

Who else is in it: Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Seok, Ji Yi Soo, Oh Jung Se

Single mother Oh Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) decides to move to Ongsan and open a bar named “Camellia.” There, she meets Yong Sik (Kang Ha Neul), a police officer who quickly falls in love with her. They work together to protect each other when a serial killer declares Dong Baek as his next victim. One thing’s for sure: When the Camellia Blooms is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a ~small-town~ drama that will tug on your heartstrings.

When the Camellia Blooms | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

6. The Uncanny Counter (2020)

Who else is in it: Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Kim So Ra

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

When evil spirits have escaped the afterlife and possessed human hosts to gain immortality, it’s up to four demon hunters to banish them from the city of Jungjin, Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jun Sang), Do Ha Na (Kim Se Jeong), Choo Mae Ok (Hye Ran), and So Mun (Jo Byung Gyu). To hide their real ~agenda~, they pose as workers in a noodle restaurant named “Eonni’s Noodles.”

The Uncanny Counter | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Yeom Hye Ran will soon be back on our small screens for The Glory Season 2, which will premiere on March 10!