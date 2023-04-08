Here's How You Can Apply For Switzerland Visa If You're Filipino

Switzerland is a mainstay of many Filipinos’ travel bucket lists for a plethora of reasons. Be it the idyllic snowcapped landscapes, the delectable chocolates, or the sweet escape from the blistering tropical heat, the dubbed “Playground of Europe” is the closest glimpse to heaven on Earth. But before we get to that paradise, Filipino passport holders will have to attain the coveted paper: the travel visa.

While Switzerland isn’t a member nation of the European Union, the country is still part of the Schengen states. To witness the Swiss wonders, Filipino citizens will have to apply for a Schengen tourist visa. How exactly? Read on below for the essentials and a step-by-step guide to the process, based on experience.

When should I apply for a Schengen visa?

For short stay visas (valid for 90 days), applications should be submitted within six months to 15 days of your intended visit.

Aside from Switzerland, what other countries can I visit with a Schengen visa?

The Schengen area consists of 26 European countries. Other than Switzerland, this means you can also visit Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. There won’t be any border checks at internal borders between two Schengen states!

What are the basic document requirements for a Schengen visa for Switzerland?

1. Valid national passport

With at least three months validity from the end of the approved duration stay and must contain at least two blank visa pages.

2. Visa application form - Download it here

Completed, signed twice by the applicant and, if applicable, authorization of third person (write in block letters and use black or blue ink only).

If the applicant is a minor: visa application signed twice by legal guardian and if applicable, authorization of third persons. (Proving the custody of minor child, birth certificate, divorce papers, death certificate, etc.)

3. Two passport-sized photos - Check out the guidelines here

Photographs must be identical, clear and colored with a white background and not older than six months

1st picture pasted on the application form – 2nd picture has to be clipped on the last page of the passport, stapled or pinned pictures cannot be accepted.

4. Flight reservation

With name(s) of the applicant(s) and passenger registration number or reservation number

Roundtrip air travel and, if applicable, proof of intra-Schengen flight, train itinerary or car rental

Note: Don’t buy the airline ticket yet! The Embassy can’t be held responsible for any financial losses in case you have to return a ticket.

6. International travel insurance - Check out the accredited Philippine insurance companies here

May be purchased locally or in Switzerland

Minimum coverage of EUR 30,000.00 per person (including expenses for personal accident, urgent medical treatment, urgent admission in a hospital or urgent repatriation on medical grounds)

The insurances has to cover the entire stay in the Schengen territory and must be valid for all Schengen member states.

Insurance policy must clearly and explicitly state full coverage of expenses due to the pandemic/COVID-19/Coronavirus. The Embassy does not accept insurance policies that have sublimit, exclusions and conditions.

7. Proof of accommodation in Switzerland and/or Schengen member states

Booking confirmation/reservation containing the complete name, contact information of the hotel and booking reference.

Confirmation of package tour and, if applicable, advance payments.

8. Itinerary

Detailed day-to-day itinerary, travel plan, or schedule of activities.

9. Proof of financial status - All documents have to be originals, in format A4, with stamp and signature of the bank.

If employed: Certificate of employment (position, date of hiring, salary) Certificate of approved leave of absence (dates must be clearly mentioned) Bank certification, bank books Personal bank statements, credit card statements or balance covering the last six months Income tax return

If self-employed and/or company owner: Department of Trade Industry (DTI)/Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of business Income tax return Business financial statement Bank certification, bank books Personal bank statements, credit card statements or balance covering the last six months

If student: Proof of enrolment Copy of the student college ID card Certificate of leave of absence if traveling during the school year (dates must be clearly mentioned)



10. If traveling with spouse and/or children: Marriage contract and birth certificate of child/children

11. For minors: Affidavit of support and consent of parents or legal guardians

Not traveling with both parents: Written consent letter of the other, non-traveling parent or legal guardian, certified by a public notary

Traveling alone: Written consent letter of both parents and legal guardian, certified by a public notary

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSDW) clearance

In all cases: Copies of the passport(s) of both parents/legal guardians or official legal identification bearing the signature of the holder

12. Visa of next destination country if traveling to a third country (e.g. UK, USA, Canada, Croatia, etc.) after leaving the Schengen area

13. For non-Filipino applicants who have valid residence status in the Philippines: Copy of Alien Certificate Registration (ACR)

14. Photocopy of valid passport as well as old passports

Front cover containing holder’s personal information and photograph

Back cover containing important reminders

Signature page and other passport information

15. Photocopies of all visas (valid and expired)

I have the documents ready! How do I book an appointment?

Create an account through VFS Global’s site. There, you’ll have to fill out pertinent details like passport information and your desired appointment date and time. Once that's booked, you’ll receive an appointment confirmation and a letter of appointment. Don’t forget to print those to present to the visa center’s security and the front desk.

Where should you submit your application?

Schengen visa applications for Switzerland should be submitted to VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., 30th Floor, The World Center, Sen Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City.

VFS Global also launched the Visa at Your Doorstep service, where applicants will be able to submit their documents from their home, office, or any other preferred location. For a group of 10 persons and above, the service is priced at P3500 per customer. For more info, head to their site.

What is the submission process in the visa center like?

Follow your designated appointment slot! Like the ways of the Swiss, be there ahead of time. This will most likely be in the morning. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Deposit your items and bags inside the locker room, as guided by the center’s security. No phones are allowed, as only your wallet, documents, and locker key can be brought into the center with you. Wait in line at the designated spot for Switzerland until you’re called. (This will be right next to the France section!) At the counter, you’ll be given a form for SMS and courier services. This is completely optional with an extra charge, but go ahead and fill them out if you want to be updated on-the-go, and if you’d rather have your passport delivered to your doorstep. Along with the forms, they’ll hand you a paper with your number on it. Head to Switzerland’s section and wait till you’re called. Once you’re called, hand your documents (in order of the checklist above and unstapled) to the attendant. More often than not, they’ll likely have follow-up questions that you should answer honestly. After that, they’ll call you to collect your biometrics (a.k.a. photos and thumbprints) inside the designated room. Remove any jewelry and contact lenses–these aren’t allowed! Lastly, you’ll be asked to return to the counter to pay the fees. Don’t forget to bring some bills with you, because they’ll only accept cash. And you’re done! You can now retrieve your items inside the locker.

How much is the visa fee?

As of April 2023, the fee for a short stay visa (less than 90 days) is €80 or P4800. For kids aged six to 12, the short stay visa fee is €40 or P2400. It’s subject to change, though, based on the current exchange rate.

Children under six years old are exempt to pay, while children above 12 years old are considered adults.

How much is the visa service fee?

VFS Global, the service provider for most Schengen states like Switzerland, charges a service fee of P1150. You can also pay this online during your appointment booking.

What are the other fees I have to pay?

Optional fees include P150 for SMS visa tracking updates and P350 for courier service.

I’ve submitted my application and already paid! How long should I wait for my passport?

Congrats! Now we wait for the results. Applications are normally decided within a minimum of 15 working days after the date of submission. You can always track your application via email or on VFS Global’s site with the reference number indicated on your receipt. If you opted for SMS updates, you’ll get regular texts about your application status.

I opted for pick-up. When should I go to the center?

Once you receive the notification in your email or through text, head to the visa center with your receipt (that’s important!) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

My application was denied. What should I do?

For a Schengen visa, visa refusals and their reasons will actually be stated using a standard form. Applicants can appeal the refusal through a remonstrance letter, which must be submitted within 15 days of the receipt of the visa refusal to the Embassy.

We’re crossing our fingers for your very own Schengen visa. Happy travels!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.