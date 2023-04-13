Cotabato-Based Cop Gets Jailed For Beating And Poking Pistol At His Girlfriend

Tw: physical and domestic abuse

A Cotabato-based policeman was arrested after a video of him brutally beating and aiming a pistol at his girlfriend went viral online.

In a report issued on March 12, 2023, Cpl. Louie Jay Lumancas, a police officer at the Magpet Municipal Police Station, attacked his girlfriend, Shaira Basmayor Kahar, in Canapia Subdivision in Kidapawan City two days prior. The viral clip documented him punching and kicking his partner, hitting her head and eventually pointing a gun at her nape.

The suspect was immediately arrested by responding personnel of the Kidapawan City Police Office, who, coupled with other emergency responders, rushed the badly beaten victim to a hospital. Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, told the press Wednesday that he had ordered the filing of separate criminal and administrative cases against Lumancas.

Witnesses told reporters the drunken Lumancas first confronted Kahar over her alleged dealings with a suitor before he started his physical abuse, while Macaraeg said that the suspect got angry after the victim confronted him when she found out that he was married.

Various cause-oriented blocs of women in central Mindanao cried for justice and condemned Lumancas for his explicit violation of Republic Act 9262, also known as the state’s Anti-Violence Against Women and Children’s (Anti-VAW) Act.

In an official press release, Senator Risa Hontiveros—a staunch advocate of women’s rights and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women—aired her thoughts on the incident. “The video is a horrifying reminder of the level of violence that Filipino women are subjected to, often at the hands of their own husbands or partners.

“Dapat manatili sa kulungan ang pulis na ito. Maliwanag ang paglabag sa RA 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act. Kuhang-kuha sa camera ang krimen. It is even more infuriating that he who is supposed to enforce the law is the one to also brazenly commit a crime.”

She also shared a message for the victim, vowing to help her in her pursuit for justice. “I send my tightest hug to my fellow woman, Shaira, who has had to endure such cruelty. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Women, handang makipagtulungan ang kumite at ang opisina ko sa iyong pagkamit ng hustisya at paghilom.”