Your Beginner's Guide To Bumble, If You're New To Dating Apps

When it comes to finding love—or a situationship or casual hookup (this is a judgment-free zone!!!), nothing does the job better than a good dating app. There are tons of options to choose from, but if you want a more progressive, a.k.a. a women-first platform where you can freely make the first move, then you might want to consider Bumble.

What is Bumble?

Like other dating apps, Bumble operates on a familiar premise: browse profiles, swipe right to like, and match with those who return the favor. But here's the twist: in heterosexual matches, only women can make the first move. This bold approach flips the script, empowering ladies to initiate conversations and fostering a more respectful environment. (In same-sex matches though, either person can send the first message.)

As someone who has been on the dating scene recently, I can affirm that dating apps can be quite challenging at first. That said, there are ways to make the whole process feel more authentic, low-stakes, and fun. Read on for a comprehensive beginner's guide to help you get the most out of your ~*swiping*~ experience.

Beginner steps on using Bumble

Step 1: Curate your profile.

Your profile is your key to attracting the right matches. Upload your best photos (make sure they’re high-res and flaunting your best angles!), write a bio that showcases your personality, and highlight your interests with prompts (questions that you can choose to answer on your profile) and badges (look out for the verified badge of a blue shield with a white star on it in the bottom right-hand corner of someone's first profile pic).

Remember, authenticity is key—so don’t be afraid to show your true self so you can match with the person you truly vibe with.

Step 2: Make a move!

In heterosexual matches, women have 24 hours to send the first message, and men have 24 hours to respond. This time limit encourages prompt communication and keeps matches from lingering in the abyss.

While looking at profiles, gauge people based on their values, likes, and interests—so you can get an idea very early on if you’re down to connect. In the long run, this can save you a lot of time, energy, and awkward “It’s not you, it’s me" convos. (Please don’t swipe right if you see “looking for something casual” and you’re looking for a committed relationship.)

There are plenty of fish in the sea—love that for you! So just be patient and don’t pressure yourself too much! Try to push beyond your type as well—advice I’ll say not just for in-app dating, but also for IRL. Dealbreakers are fine ofc, but don’t box people too much! As the quirky Forrest Gump said, Life (Bumble) is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re gonna get! By being open-minded, you could discover traits you never knew you loved.

Step 3. Go beyond the basics.

Bumble offers premium features like Spotlight to boost your profile, Rematch to reconnect with expired matches, and SuperSwipe to stand out from the crowd. These can be helpful tools you can leverage for yourself!

Step 4. Be respectful and genuine.

Remember, there's a human on the other side of the screen! Maintain basic standards of decency, but try not to live or die by each interaction you have and not take things too personally. Veer away from ghosting or unmatching people without warning—even if other people do things like that to you. It’s all about the golden rule: Treat people the way you want to be treated. Kindness and directness go a long way, even with strangers. Happy swiping!