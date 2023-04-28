Netizens React To 'Baeksang Icon' Bae Suzy's 59th Baeksang Arts Award Show Outfits

ICYDK, Shin Dongyup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum have hosted the Baeksang Arts Awards together multiple times—this is their 5th(!) year as co-hosts, nbd. The three had matching introductions, and while the audience (and viewers) reacted positively to 'Center of Baeksang' Dongyup and 'Face of Baeksang' Bogum, it was 'Baeksang Icon' Suzy that's been trending on social media.

Even before she stepped foot on the red carpet, the actress made waves online for what netizens dubbed her 'Black Swan' look—a strapless black ball gown paired with a gorgeous diamond necklace and earrings. She kept the look simple yet chic with a low bun and full bangs.

Suzy has been dubbed Nation's First Love since her string of successful lead roles in romantic dramas led audiences to fall in love with her youthful image. And it seems like she still has that star power!

Fans immediately started trending "BAEKSANG ICON SUZY" online, and it's easy to see why: Suzy kept her cool composure the entire night, and the black gown made her look like a princess!

Mid-way through the awards night, Suzy and her co-hosts changed outfits. This time, Suzy switched things up by letting her hair down in loose yet glamorous waves. Dare we call this her 'White Swan' ensemble? The strapless gown couldn't be more different from her original OOTD—slim-fitting, and with a thigh-high slit, it was elegant yet sultry.

Suzy is wearing what looks to be the "Angela" wedding gown from ALON LIVNÉ's 2023 "Aurora" Bridal Collection. Devoid of fancy beadings and intricate embroideries, it's described as "a crepe corset gown with boning details, a draped bust and a wrap-look skirt."

Suzy's white gown definitely has its own set of fans, too!

What was your favorite part of the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards?

