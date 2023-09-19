Kathryn Bernardo’s *Style Hack* Is To Shop In The Menswear Section And We’re Taking Notes

We may earn commission from the affiliate links on this page (at no extra cost to you), but we only recommend products and services we love. We promise!

Fact: the concept that only men can wear menswear is not the norm anymore! In a world of shattering gender stereotypes and increasingly fluid expression, even top fashion brands and best-dressed celebs encourage us to mix and match, proving that ~*killer style*~ follows no rule book.



Case in point: one of Kathryn Bernardo’s tried-and-tested style hacks is to shop pieces in the menswear section, and we are so here for it.

Seemingly taking cues from her equally stylish beau Daniel Padilla, we couldn’t help but double tap when we saw her rocking a suit vest as a top, and think it’s time we all get in on this menswear trend ASAP!

“Never not shopping in the menswear section,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning an uber cool pic of herself pairing her waistcoat with sunnies, beret cap, and cargo pants at a recent trip in Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath)



Eager to copy her look? We went searching the internet to find similar, affordable pieces to help ya put together your very own cool girl ‘fit. You’re welcome!

ZARA ZW Collection Classic Striped Waistcoat, P3,395, zara.com.ph

Fortune W.W.D. Nut Works Division Trousers, $218 (approximately P11,990), fortunewwd.com

Love, Bonito Ylise Mid Waist Cargo Trousers, P2,498, lovebonito.com

A.KIN A.S1101, P3,400, akinph.com

Sunnies Studios Bastian, P595, lazada.com

