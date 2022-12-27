5 Off-Duty Han So Hee Outfits You *Definitely* Have To Check Out

Aside from her impressive acting chops, another thing we love about K-drama actress Han So Hee is her equally impeccable sense of style. Scroll through her Instagram account and you’ll immediately know how the Nevertheless star has mastered the art of cool girl dressing. That being said, here, we round up all of So Hee’s super cool off-duty ‘fits straight from her grid.
LOOK: Cool Girl OOTDs from Han So Hee
1. You can never go wrong with the classics, and So Hee’s simple OOTD is proof. Here, she donned a black crop top with low-waist jeans that showed just a little bit of her hip tattoo, but she gave the ‘fit an extra flair with her brow piercings that made her look so, so cool!
2. Another style tip we can learn from the actress is pairing a gray baby tee with black denim shorts. Throw on a trusty pair of boots and you can instantly turn the ‘fit from comfy to edgy.
3. Neutral pieces aren’t the only ones in the 28-year-old’s closet, though! She also keeps her style exciting with colorful sartorial choices. Case in point: this sheer floral dress she wore to celebrate her birthday. She even had a bouquet of purple flowers to complete the look!
4. So Hee definitely stayed true to her My Name character when she wore this all-black ensemble during her trip to New York. An oversized blazer paired with Balenciaga’s Trooper Rubber boots and a bold red lip? What a lewk!
5. So Hee proved that even a dainty sundress can have an edgy flair when paired with the right pieces. Here, the actress walked the streets of NYC in a floral maxi frock which she finished off with pointy-heeled boots and Balenciaga’s Le Cagole shoulder bag—and we’re definitely taking notes!
*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.
