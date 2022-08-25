Beauty Gonzalez Gets Real About Her Body Dysmorphia: ‘All I ever see is fat’

Actress Beauty Gonzalez opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world perceives her.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she got candid and vulnerable about her struggles with body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where one obsesses over the flaws one sees in her physical appearance.

Posting a mirror selfie of herself clad in a bikini, she wrote, “What do you see? My hubby tells me everyday—more than everyday actually—how lovely and fit I look. Olivia never fails to tell me how skinny and sexy she thinks I am. You, my dear followers, shower me with kind words always. Good things right?”

She continued, “I should be at the top of the world, but if you ask me about myself, all I ever see and all I ever think of myself is fat. This would be super funny if it wasn’t so seriously sad. I think I may have Body Dysmorphia Syndrome.”

The actress revealed that she did her research and it looks like all the symptoms speak to her struggles. “I recently read up on it and I seem to fit the bill. In short, I see things about my body in a different way, I perceive flaws that may be actually minute or non-existent in an exaggerated way.”

“These thoughts often lead to anxiety and if unchecked could lead to depression and possibly eating disorders. Thank goodness my support system here at home would never allow me to get that far, but the threat exists.”

She took the time to educate her followers to check up on loved ones who might be experiencing the same. “So the next time you see a loved one doing a body selfie or checking themselves out, pay a little attention, yes it could be just a little insta-vanity or a little bit of fun, but it could also be a little more serious.”

She elaborated further on how her condition affects her mental health. “I don’t like feeling this way but I really can’t help it, it just happens. Most of the time I try to ignore it, I force myself to believe what I hear and not what I see and feel. So I sashay and pose away with confidence, but back home, alone and in front of the mirror, the battle continues.”

Because body dysmorphia can happen to anyone (it affects more than 5 million people in the USA alone, as reported by International OCD Foundation), Beauty has an inspiring message to her fellow individuals who are also going through it: “I know I am not the only one who sometimes feels this way. We are not alone, I see you.”

