Woah! James Reid Looked *So Major* At The Preview Ball 2022 With His New Blonde Hair

Platinum blonde is all the rave nowadays—and not just for the ladies, mind you! Even guys can rock a blonde 'do and James Reid is a living proof. The actor, who debuted his new dye job at last night’s Preview Ball 2022, was awarded as one of this year’s Most Influential under The Artists category. The Careless Music founder showed up on the pink carpet in an all-black ensemble featuring a statement-making coat with cut-out sleeves, which served as the perfect contrast to his blonde hairstyle. As expected, he was a scene-stealer!

During the red carpet interview, James shared that he just recently got back to the Philippines, and that the Preview Ball was his first public appearance after teasing his fans with his newly-bleached strands on Instagram a few days ago.

When asked about what fans can look forward to next, he shared an exciting news about Careless' new ventures, “The vision really is to see how far we can take music, and for me, that’s really making music for the world. I actually have an album coming in October. I’m very excited to share with everyone.”

Exciting times ahead! Welcome to team blonde, James, and we had so much fun with you last night!

