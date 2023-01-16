Wow, Julia Montes Looks *Stunning* With Her New Blonde Hair

We're still only a few weeks into the new year, so if you're looking for a ~*sign*~ to do something new with your hair, now's your chance! One celeb serving major inspo right now is Julia Montes, who just debuted her new blonde locks. Spoiler alert: she looks absolutely stunning!

Photos of the actress were posted by ML Salon and Spa, a beauty salon in Metro Manila where Julia recently got her hair done. According to the salon, she also got hair extensions for longer tresses!

If you're ready to enter your ~blonde era~ but aren't ready to go for a super noticeable change like icy blonde or platinum blonde, you can opt for a *low-key* dirty blonde hair color...or go for a Balayage, just like Julia!

watch now

