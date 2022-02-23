Wow, Solenn Heussaff Is A Total Stunner In Milan Fashion Week With Her New *Ashy Silver* Hair

Following in the footsteps of Heart Evangelista debuting her mauve-brown hair color at Paris Fashion Week, we now have Solenn Heussaff showing off her brand new silvery tresses—this time, at Milan Fashion Week, no less! “Ash for fashion,” the It girl wrote on her Instagram stories.

Courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jhen Hizon, Solenn's smoky silver dye job is further proof of her playful yet subtle style.

Effortlessly illustrating how a hair-color switch can elevate one’s look, Solenn flaunted her new locks with an equally stylish ensemble: a Balenciaga logo tee playfully teamed with a floral skirt and worn underneath an oversized coat from Marni. Her whole look paired beautifully with a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle for a pop of emerald green and pointy-toed knee-high stiletto boots.

For her beauty look, leave it to the ever-talented Sos—who's a makeup artist herself—to create a work of art on her own face, featuring bronzed eyes, blue liner, and dusty rose lips.

Solenn also snapped shots with fellow MFW showgoers Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, clad in fashionable ‘fits of their own. Some of her Insta-worthy OOTD photos were even captured by the latter!

You look gorgeous, Solenn! We can't wait to see more of your looks.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

