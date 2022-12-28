Nadine Lustre’s ‘Face Tattoo’ In Her MMFF Awards Night Look Is A Total Stunner

Some celebrities stick to a signature look, but Nadine Lustre isn’t one of them. Thank goodness because when it comes to her red-carpet appearances, the actress is always a ~*vision*~ to behold, and her last night’s appearance at the MMFF Awards Night proves to be no exception.

ICYMI, Nadine arrived at the red carpet in a figure-hugging brown frock with a draped off-shoulder detail courtesy of designer Mara Chua. Hairstylist Paul Nebres gathered her dark lengths for a chic, messy updo that marries glamour and grace in one—putting the spotlight into her impeccable makeup look. For the main event, Jelly Eugenio opted for a neutral makeup that emphasizes a tattoo-like feature that spells “Deleter” on her face.

In an Instagram post, the beauty guru explained the look further, calling it his “most favorite makeup he did this year.” He shared, “I’ve had this idea of a name across the face (similar to a band-aid makeup). I had it saved for a year now maybe. I just needed to know which name it would be. Then I saw Nadine’s trailer for this movie and I knew in my heart I had to do something special.”

The look certainly turned heads—with Nadine garnering several nods during the night including Star of the Night along with a Best Actress recognition for her impressive performance in the techno-horror blockbuster hit.

Congratulations and you look so stunning, Nadine!