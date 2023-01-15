It’s Official: Fil-Am Beauty Miss USA Is Miss Universe 2022

Bow down to the new queen: this year’s Miss Universe titleholder is none other than R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA. She is of Filipino-American descent and is the winner of her country's 9th Miss Universe title!

In the Q and A portion of the pageant, the new queen was asked, "If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?" To which, she had the most empowering response: "I would use it to be a transformational leader…I use fashion as a force for good...I say that because it is so important to invest in others, our community, and use our unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our lives, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change."

The pageant was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, January 14, and featured almost 90 women from around the world who competed for the crown. The evening was cultivated as Harnaaz Sandhu, the first Indian Miss Universe in twenty-one years, passed on her crown to R'Bonney.

Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel is the first runner-up.