Wow, Ria Atayde Flaunts Her Curves As The Newest 'White Castle' Calendar Girl

Congratulations are in order for Ria Atayde, who was announced as the newest calendar girl of the liquor brand White Castle. The actress was a total stunner in a red one-piece bodysuit, confidently flaunting her curvy body!

On White Castle’s official Facebook account, Ria was quoted with an empowering statement to celebrate her new milestone: “Beauty goes in all forms and sizes. You can be wholesome and sexy. You don’t have to show more skin to be sexy. You just have to show your confidence.” Love!

At the official unveiling, Ria also added that she was ecstatic to be part of the campaign. “Big girls don’t usually get the chance to do this. It’s really about embracing your body,” she said.

On her Instagram account, her celebrity friends—including Jane Oineza and Iza Calzado—showered her with support.

What a feat, Ria!