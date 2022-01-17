Sassa Gurl Is White Castle's Newest Calendar Girl And She Looks *Fabulous*

TikTok breakout star Sassa Gurl is 2022’s calendar girl for White Castle Whisky, making her the first-ever member of the LGBTQIA+ community to be featured on the liquor brand’s decades-long campaign.

The internet sensation shared her excitement via Twitter on January 14. She proudly and hilariously captioned her viral post, “May alak ka na, may pulutan ka pa!!! Napakinggan na tayo mga bakla! Para to sa mga baklang umaawra sa inuman at naze-zero, eto na tayo na ang naka-booking sa calendar gurl.

“INUMAN NA!!!!”

Lensed by Dix Perez, Sassa brought her A-game in the creative process, bringing her own glam team to the project. Her stylist Dave Arden kept her look on-brand with White Castle girls’ signature red swimsuit look, taking it to new heights with an equally bold crimson lingerie.

Her second look, a neon blue maillot, is a nod to the rainbow glory of Pride fashion, which Sassa is proud to represent.

ICYDK, her casting stemmed from a joke that she posted online, daring White Castle to push for more queer representation in their campaign.

In a post, she teased: "Kaming bakla ang malakas magpainom [tapos] kayong mga babae magca-calendar girl?"

Days after, she was launched as the brand’s newest calendar girl of the year, joining the likes of A-list actress Bea Alonzo and ex-PBB housemate Chie Filomeno, who modeled for Tanduay and Ginebra, respectively.

Chie took to Twitter to express her support to Sassa. “Tara nom na tayo sizzums? @Itssassagurl,” she wrote. To which, the TikTok star replied: “Tara na ma! Ready ka na!!! Ready ka na shumot!!!!”

Sassa, who has earned a fervent following for her nostalgic school skits on the Gen Z-dominated platform, recognizes that her latest campaign is a gamechanger for pushing the envelope on an otherwise traditional space.

She says, "Di ba, humilera ako sa kanila [Bea and Chie], parang feeling ko ako yung pinaka-appropriate na mag-model kasi ako yung mukhang shumashot puno at nakikipagbasagan eme.

"Pero [on] a serious note, akala ko dati puro mga magaganda at sexy lang ang pwedeng mag-calendar girl. Pero ngayon pwede na yung mukang nagse-set ng inuman lang sa kanto, nakiki-shot sa mga tanod at kagawad.

"In fairness, this is the representation we are asking for," Sassa shares.

Indeed. Congratulations, Sassa!

