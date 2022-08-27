Heaven Peralejo Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens After Posting About Her Acne Struggles

Heaven Peralejo recently opened up on social media about experiencing acne and her post drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some pointed out that there was no visible acne on her photo, while others praised the actress for speaking up.

In an Instagram post, Heaven wrote that her post serves as a "daily reminder" that having acne is nothing to be ashamed of.

"I've struggled [to battle] with acne for so many years," she shared. "I had a hard time accepting my skin because it just got worse to the point that it also affects my body weight. I was so scared to be judged especially in the industry I'm part of. And then I realized that the problem is with those people who criticize you for being human. I am aware of my flaws and I embrace them. Never let anyone make you feel bad about yourself because of normal things! Love yourself and take care of yourself."

She added that everyone gets breakouts no matter the size and said, "It's just so unreasonable to make someone feel bad about something they're already insecure about. These are just [a] few pics I have in which my acne scars are somewhat visible."

Heaven's post drew positive reactions from several netizens, one of which who said, "Same!! Acne was such a struggle, but it made me stronger. Happy you found your peace."

However, not everyone was pleased with Heaven's post. Many netizens pointed out that Heaven's skin is clear of acne as they were not obvious in the two photos she posted. One netizen called Heaven's post "toxic positivity" and even pointed out Heaven's birthday post about "22 rotations."

Negative comments aside, Heaven edited her post and added, "Believe me, I've experienced worse but I have never had the confidence to accept it not until now. I don't even know why I have to explain myself but it’s just so ridiculous that even the size of my acne is being bashed by some."

