Xyriel Manabat Just Showed Off Her Post-Rhinoplasty Look, And She Looks *Stunning*

Gone are the days when getting a nose job was something to be frowned upon. It's 2023, and more and more people are openly admitting to going under the knife. Joining the ranks is former child star Xyriel Manabat, who unapologetically unveiled her new makeover after undergoing a rhinoplasty!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 19-year-old actress decided to enhance her natural beauty with a rhinoplasty procedure at the renowned cosmetic surgery clinic Faces and Curves under the expert care of Dr. Jay Recasata.

Xyriel gave a sneak peek into her rhinoplasty journey via an Instagram reel posted by the clinic. With excitement and a touch of humor, she shared, "Papasok na po tayo patungo sa Narnia. Dito po magbabago ang buhay ko!”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faces and Curves (@facesandcurves_ph)

Of course, the actress’ celebrity friends couldn't resist expressing their admiration, showering her photo with supportive and positive comments and praising her stunning new look.

You look great, Xyriel!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.