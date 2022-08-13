This 19-Year-Old Ilongga Had The *Ultimate* Fangirl Moment With Mavy Legaspi

It's not every day that your ~celebrity crush~ drives to your house to hand-deliver a package for you. This was the experience of 19-year-old Afreka Superio who has been a fan of actor Mavy Legaspi for the last six years.

In a Facebook post on August 11, Afreka shared photos and videos of her ~lucky~ encounter with Mavy that happened on August 4. She wrote in her post, "It's been a week, and I'm still thinking of a perfect caption that would encapsulate the love, effort, and enthusiasm of Mavy Legaspi towards me."

Afreka shared a screenshot of her text conversation with Mavy, who sent the message after his 1:00 a.m. taping. The screenshot shows Mavy arranging to visit her in the morning before he headed out to work.

Afreka, who hails from Iloilo and was visiting Manila at the time, shared, "Once in a blue moon lang po kasi ako mag-Manila, kaya ginrab niya yung opportunity na makita yung ultimate fan niya."

She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Mavy's dad, Zoren Legaspi, whom she called a "supportive tatay." A portion of Zoren's message reads, "Ok na? Told Maverick siya mag-hatid sa 'yo."

The purpose of Mavy's visit to Afreka was to deliver a magazine that was in Zoren's possession for over three years. Afreka said in an interview with GMANews that she brought a magazine with her to get Zoren's autograph and he took her magazine to have the rest of the Legaspi family sign it. However, due to the pandemic, the magazine was not returned to her, but Mavy hand–delivered the magazine complete with signatures from Zoren, Carmina Villaroel, Mavy, and Cassy.

