Here Are 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Jericho Rosales' Son Santino

Most people might know Santino Rosales as the son of matinee idol Jericho Rosales and former model Kai Palomares, but he continues to prove that he’s more than his famous last name. In fact, the 21-year-old is more than meets the eye. Curious? Read on to find out some *essential* things to know about him!

5 Fast Facts You Need to Know About Santino Rosales:

1. He’s actually a professional model.

Santino entered the modeling industry at the age of 17 when he debuted at Avel Bacudio’s fashion show. Since then, he became a part of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP) which opened several opportunities for him to grace some of the most prestigious runways in the Philippines.

2. He’s passionate about football.

ICYDK, the celebrity son is also into sports! In his 2017 interview with Candy, he revealed that he’s always *loved* football and is passionate about the sport.

“My mom came up to me and asked me if I wanted to join the academy of Kaya Football Club, this is where I started playing seriously. The academy developed me to become the player that I am today,” he shared.

3. He became a business owner at 19 years old.

Even with a stacked resume under his belt, Santino admits that it has always been his dream to start a business. In 2020, he finally made it happen when he opened a restaurant with his mom.

“I am proud to say that I took the leap and started my first business venture with my mum,” he wrote on Instagram. “Every day, I think of how blessed I am to be able to have the opportunity to do this in my last year of being a teenager and to live the life I have.”

4. He’s taking up Interdisciplinary Business Studies.

The 21-year-old graduated high school in 2018 and is currently taking up Interdisciplinary Business Studies at the De La Salle University.

5. He says that he doesn’t want to enter showbiz.

The young model has always been vocal about his decision not to pursue show business. In 2020, however, he signed with Viva Artists Agency and was introduced as their “newest heartthrob.”

We definitely can’t wait for Santino’s future projects!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

