Watch These 5 Super *Romantic* Films On Disney+ This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means that it’s the perfect time of the year to snuggle with your significant other and scour through Disney Plus for the perfect romance flick. With its wide range of options, however, you might end up endlessly scrolling to find movies that might pique your interest. Don’t worry, though! Ahead, we rounded up 5 romantic films we’re sure you’ll love!

5 Romantic Movies to Watch on Disney+ This Valentine’s Day

1. Pretty Woman (1990)

You can’t let Valentine’s season pass without watching the classic rom-com Pretty Woman! In case you haven’t seen it, the film centers on Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a successful businessman who falls in love with an escort named Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts). Remember Julia Roberts’ viral *shopping* scene we’ve been seeing all over TikTok? Iconic!

2. The Last Song (2010)

There’s nothing more romantic than watching a film starring the real-life Disney princess herself, Miley Cyrus. In The Last Song, Miley plays Ronnie, a rebellious teenager who is sent to his estranged father’s beach house to fix their relationship. There, she meets Will (Liam Hemsworth), a volleyball player who piques her interest. While you’ll surely feel kilig over Ronnie and Will’s love story, how she rekindles her relationship with her dad will definitely tug on your heartstrings!

3. Geek Charming (2011)

Dylan Schoenfield (Sarah Hyland) is the classic ~*it girl*~. She’s popular, fashionable, and has the coolest set of friends. When she drops her designer handbag in the school fountain, however, self-professed film geek Josh Rosen (Matt Prokop) retrieves it for her in exchange for her help in producing his high school documentary. This film is a great option when you’re looking for a light watch!

4. Stargirl (2020)

America’s Got Talent’s Grace VanderWaal marks her film debut as Susan “Stargirl” Caraway, a free-spirited high school student who immediately catches Leo Borlock’s (Graham Verchere) attention. Stargirl is a coming-of-age story about two teenagers who see themselves in each other.

5. Clouds (2021)

Diagnosed with bone cancer when he was 14, Zach (Fin Argus) learns that he is entering the last days of his life. Clouds is a Disney+ Original film that brings emphasis to a teenager’s first love and the friendships he has made while coping with an untreatable illness. Ready your box of tissues!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.