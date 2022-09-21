Yikes! Adam Levine Responds To *Cheating* Allegations: 'I crossed the line'

Adam Levine has seemingly responded in an Insta Story to model Sumner Stroh’s allegations that they had an affair and that Adam contacted her recently to ask if he could name his baby after her. (Note: Adam’s wife Behati Prinsloo is currently pregnant with their third child.)

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious matter. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Adam continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

In her TikTok, Sumner said, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

She went on to share Adam’s alleged message, which reads, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

This article originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.