AJ Raval And Aljur Abrenica *Spotted* Together On Valentine's Day

Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval are spending some quality time with each other this Valentine's Day!

Aljur and AJ were spotted at a resort in Tanauan, Leyte. The resort's official Facebook page posted several photos of the rumored couple on Monday, February 14.

"Cheers to Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval! Thanking the two celebrities for the visit here at Haiyan Hotel and Resort," the caption read.

They were also warmly welcomed by the resort's CEO, as seen in a separate post.

ICYMI, Aljur and AJ were first spotted in public when they were photographed at a mall October last year.

At the time, AJ confirmed that the actor was "courting her" and that they are getting to know each other better. This came at the heels of Aljur's split with wife Kylie Padilla in April.

Kylie spent this year's Valentine's Day with her kids. She shared an adorable video of her four-year-old son Alas giving her flowers on Instagram.