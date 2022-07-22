AJ Raval Denies Her *Rumored* Pregnancy

Cristy Fermin recently claimed that AJ Raval is pregnant with rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica's child. However, the actress said that this isn't true.

Cristy dropped the news on her online show, Showbiz Chika. She said, "totoo po mga kachika, nagdadalantao po si AJ Raval!"

"Walang nagsasalita sa magkabilang kampo. Tumigil na rin si AJ sa paglalabas ng mga larawan na flat na flat ang kanyang tiyan. Pero hindi po kasi makapagsisinungaling ang mga taong malapit sa kanila na aming source. Totoo po na nagdadalang-tao si AJ Raval kaya yung pelikula niyang sinimulan hindi na itinuloy," Cristy added.

AJ was set to star in the movie Sitio Diablo, and she allegedly stopped filming because she's pregnant. AJ shared her clarification statement through a message sent to Frontline Pilipinas TV5. She tested positive for COVID-19, so she had to take a break to recover.

AJ and Aljur haven't confirmed their relationship, but the actress said she'll inform everyone as soon as they become official. (They have been spotted together by eagle-eyed netizens on "dates.")

Aljur is the estranged husband of actress Kylie Padilla and they share two sons.

