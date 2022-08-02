AJ Raval Says Her Family Was Dragged Into Vanessa Raval's *Scripted* Issue About A Rapper

AJ Raval wants *nothing* to do with her sister Vanessa Raval following the latter's post about a certain rapper who allegedly kept messaging her.

In a Facebook post on July 31, the actress pleaded to netizens to stop linking her family to Vanessa's issue.

"I am speaking on behalf of my family whose name is being dragged regarding the circulating issue involving Vanessa," AJ wrote. "Please stop dragging my name in this issue that I have nothing to do with. Especially my father na umaako ng pressure dahil sa name na dala ni Vanessa."

AJ went on to clarify that she does not have a strong bond with Vanessa, as she grew up with her brothers under the care of her stepmother, Holiday Buensuceso. AJ and Vanesa are biological sisters as they are both daughters of actor Jeric Raval.

"We may share the 'Raval' name, pero hindi ko siya nakasamang lumaki, hindi rin kami close."

She also reiterated that her family is not in any way involved in Vanessa's controversy and apologized to the hip-hop industry.

"Again, we have nothing to do with it. Labas kaming lahat sa issues ni Vanessa. Ganoon din sa akin, labas din po lahat ng family members sa bawat issue na dumadating sa akin. Ako na po humihingi ng pasensya sa lahat ng naapektuhan at na-damage lalo na sa hiphop industry."

ICYDK, Vanessa claimed on July 26 that a certain rapper known for his cheating ways would keep hounding her with flirtatious messages. Rapper Skusta Clee, later on, asked Vanessa to reveal the name of the rapper in question, as netizens were assuming he was the mysterious sender.

On July 29, Vanessa confessed on Facebook that the whole thing had been fabricated.

"Scripted lahat!" the TikTok content creator wrote. "Pinlano gumawa ng kuwento. Sumugal lang sa mga taong mahal ko sa buhay. Pero bandang huli, talo. Patawad sa lahat."

