Albie Casino Says He's Ready To Become A Dad: 'I don't mind'

Albie Casiño says he's ready to enter a new chapter in life.

In an exclusive interview with Push about his upcoming movie Call Me Papi, the actor revealed that he's ready for fatherhood. Call Me Papi, which also stars Royce Cabrera, Aaron Concepcion, Enzo Pineda, and Lharby Policarpio, is about a group of friends who go through different ordeals in life.

"A lot of my friends already have kids," Albie shared. "So now, I’m thinking about it and yeah, parang puwede. I don’t know. I don’t mind."

Albie also noted that he's aware of the challenges that come with being in showbiz and being a dad at the same time.

"Of course, there are a lot of things na would be a hassle, like, for example, I wouldn’t want the media having a feast over my child, you know what I mean?"

"I know for a fact that if I have a kid, a lot of people will be talking about the child. It’s not something I want to bring up my offspring in," he added.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON ALBIE CASIÑO:

Albie Casiño Says He Has Moved On From Missing Out On A ~Big Break~ With Kathryn Bernardo

For Albie Casiño, A Woman’s Virginity Is ‘None Of Your Business’ And We’re Here For It

LOL! Albie Casiño Had The Funniest Post About His Viral *Peanut Butter* Fight With Alexa Ilacad On PBB