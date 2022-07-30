Here’s How Alden Richards ~*Reacted*~ To Maine Mendoza’s Engagement With Arjo Atayde

Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde announced their engagement last night, and it was nothing short of romantic, especially with the actor’s breathtaking scenic proposal! It was such a happy moment! But while it seems like everyone should be celebrating, select AlDub shippers—a.k.a. supporters of Maine’s breakout Eat Bulaga love team with Alden Richards—couldn't help but express their dismay.

On Instagram, some fans mourned the end of their favorite love team. “Wala na talaga ang AlDub. Goodbye, AlDub,” wrote one netizen, putting a disclaimer that asks people not to *bash* her for her reaction.

Another fan even admitted that she’s still “bitter” over her idols’ fallout but hopes to offer her congratulatory wishes once she’s finally ~healed~.

On the other hand, there are also AlDub fans who gave their all-out support to the newly-engaged star. One even wrote a sweet message, saying, “Congratulations! You gave us our own version of a fairy tale love story when you gave us AlDub and now you are living your own happily ever after.” BRB, sobbing!

That said, in case you’re wondering about Alden’s reaction to the engagement as well, it looks like he’s got nothing but ~support~ for his former leading lady. In fact, he even double-tapped on Maine’s engagement post that flaunts her gorgeous ring.

Way back in 2018, the Start-Up actor also commented about the couple’s relationship. “Ako, siguro po sa mga taong involved sa buhay po ng ibang tao, siguro mas okay na lang po siguro na just leave them alone, let them be happy kung ano man ang gusto nilang gawin.”

And as for Maine, it’s clear that she would always have a soft spot for her ex-leading man. In 2016, she had the most touching message. “We might not know what the future holds, but you should know that no matter what happens, you already have this special place in my heart. And I want you to know that even if we end up being together or not, that spot is yours—forever.”