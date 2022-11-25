Alden Richards Finally Speaks Up About His Alleged Off-Screen *Marriage* With Maine Mendoza

You guuuys, Alden Richards is *finally* breaking his silence on his alleged off-screen romance with ex-love team partner Maine Mendoza.

ICYMI, the former reel-life couple was the talk of the town after their fans were spotted in a gathering, seemingly convinced that the two were married and had children together. In an interview, Maine already took the liberty to call out their “delusional” fans. “At one point, you need to set the record straight. Alam ko na by telling the truth, masasaktan sila, pero by leading them on, mas masasaktan din sila. Gusto ko nalang mag-stick doon sa katotohanan,” she said.

In a recently-concluded Start-Up PH press con, Alden spoke up about the issue, thanking fans for their support but also stressing that he's one to stick with his own decisions. “We’re grateful, but I make a stand not to let people control my life. Ito ang prinsipyo ko sa buhay. Hindi ako property ng kahit sino. I have my own choices, I have my own decisions, so I stick to that."

“Minsan very unfair sa industry natin because of the team-up that has happened. It puts a pressure on both of the individuals. Syempre, hindi naman natin mapi-please ang mga taong gusto natin i-please,” the actor added.

Alden also clears that he has managed to stay good friends with his former leading lady despite going separate ways in their careers. In fact, he even subtly showed his support to Maine during her recent engagement with Arjo Atayde. Aww!